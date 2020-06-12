Sports
LeBron James Starting Voting Rights Group

One of the NBA’s best players is looking to get African Americans to the polls this November. LeBron James says he’s putting together a voting rights group called More Than a Vote. One of its goals is to get African Americans to make their voices heard by casting a ballot. James told the New York Times “this is the time for us to finally make a difference.” The Los Angeles Laker said the idea came about as a result of protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody. Rising NBA star Trae Young and comedian Kevin Hart will also be part of the effort.

