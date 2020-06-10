Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together On June 13

On Saturday, June 13, from 12-12:30 PM EST Eli Lilly, The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper, WISH-TV and Radio One will simulcast Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together event on television and radio, and online and via social media for people outside Indianapolis.

We will use this event to work toward solutions to end the racism and inequalities that African Americans and other minorities have experienced for far too long.

The Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together event will feature messages from:

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

Indianapolis City-County Council member Maggie Lewis, who is also CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis

Kennedy King Memorial Institute Executive Director Darryl Lockett

Longtime news anchor and reporter Angela Cain

Lilly Chairman and CEO Dave Ricks

There are several ways to tune in to the event:

As part of Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together, Eli Lilly encourages people to:

Wear black to symbolize the dark time we’re living in – with a pandemic that is affecting minorities disproportionately and recent acts of deadly violence against African Americans.

Take time to read, think and reflect on the kind of community you want – and what you can learn or change to help us get there.

Reach out to someone different from you. Ask questions about each other’s journey through life: how are you similar, and how have your experiences been different?

Speak out. Promote Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together by sharing Lilly’s social media posts on your social media accounts.

