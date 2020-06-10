Two Officers Involved In The Fatal Shooting Of Dreasjon Reed Identified

Last week the family of Dreasjon Reed–who was killed by Indianapolis Metro Police officers while recording live on Facebook–held a public press conference where they asked for the names of the officers that were involved to be released.

IMPD has identified the officer who shot Reed in early May as Officer Dejoure Mercer. Mercer has been with the department for four years. IMPD says Mercer has no violations in his discipline records.

The department also identified Officer Steven Scott as the officer disciplined for his “closed casket” remark overheard as Reed streamed on Facebook Live. Scott has been with IMPD for 15 years.

The 21-year-old was shot following a police pursuit on the city’s north side in early may. After he got out of the car, police said Reed tried to run away. They allege he fired a gun as he ran so police responded by tasing him first then shooting. However, the family members argue they have evidence that proves Reed did not point a weapon at officers. At this time they have not shared the evidence.

The case is currently being investigated.

Source: RTV6

