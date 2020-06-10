Kanye West Supports Protesters

Kanye West is supporting Black Lives Matter and the protests that have erupted across the nation and world since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. The rapper has marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago and he’s set up a college fund for Floyd’s daughter. On top of that, he’s donated two-million-dollars to BLM organizations. Some have speculated that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, is behind West’s engagement. But her rep says that’s not the case and that Kanye has always been an advocate for black lives, equality and human rights.

What do you think? Is Kanye doing this on his own or did Kim give him a ‘little push?’

(Source-InsideHook.com)

