Cardinals’ Larry Fitzgerald Writes Powerful Essay On Racial Injustice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and Minneapolis native Larry Fitzgerald has written a powerful essay on racial injustice. The future Hall of Famer laid out his thoughts and feelings Sunday in an op-ed entitled This Is Not the Minneapolis of My Youth. Fitzgerald described the Minneapolis he knew as “a city of peace, family and contentment. But not right now.” He called the death of George Floyd in police custody “yet another example of…A cancer we are failing to cut out.” Fitzgerald’s childhood home is less than a mile from the street where George Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on Memorial Day.

Click here to see more of this story—https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/07/sports/football/george-floyd-nfl-players-fitzgerald.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytsports

Also On 106.7 WTLC: