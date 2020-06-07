News and Headlines
Colin Powell Voting For Joe Biden

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell says he’s voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming election. On CNN’s State of the Union, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff hasn’t been asked to campaign for Biden and doesn’t believe he will be. However, Powell did say he’ll be speaking on behalf of Biden. President Trump disagrees with Powell’s decision. In a tweet this morning, Trump said Powell is “a real stiff who was very responsible for getting the U.S. into the disastrous Middle East wars” and he’s voting for “another stiff, Sleepy Joe Biden.”

