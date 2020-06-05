Carl Crawford Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Ex-Girlfriend At Gunpoint In Front Of A Child

Former Major League Baseball star Carl Crawford is back in the headlines again today. Unlike his business dealings with rapper Megan Thee Stallion, or the tragic death of a child in his home pool, this time Crawford has made headlines with an arrest.

According to TMZ, Crawford was arrested in Texas for felony domestic violence. Court documents state, he was arrested for an incident that took place in May where he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The alleged victim claims that the two had broken up after a two-and-a-half-year relationship. But they agreed to meet on May 8, in Houston, Texas, to have a conversation.

The woman claims that when Crawford got to her home, he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his pocket.

In court documents, she alleged he “unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.”

RELATED NEWS: Ugly Allegations Surface About Evelyn Lozada’s Ex Carl Crawford

She said Crawford was upset and began questioning her. He warned her that “if she lied to him that he was going to hurt her.”

When his alleged victim tried to leave her apartment, Crawford pushed her down on the ground.

She claimed he “held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance.”

When she told him she’d only known the man for a week, Crawford accused her of lying and slammed her head into the wall several times.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While squeezing her neck, he asked her how long she’d been having sex with him.

The woman said she felt like she was going to pass out. Thankfully, her 1-year-old daughter walked over and saw the scene. The presence of her child was enough to distract Crawford for long enough for her to flee.

Crawford also left but she said he left his gun in her apartment. When police arrived on the scene, they found pink areas around her neck and an injury to her right hand.

After the incident, Crawford continued to send her texts. One read, “That wasn’t a beating u just mad I made you confess.”

He also told her that he was paying someone to track down the man she had been seeing.

RELATED NEWS: Former MLB Star Carl Crawford Signed Megan Thee Stallion

Crawford was charged with assault of a family member—impeding breathing. He turned himself into authorities on Thursday, June 4.

Crawford is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to TMZ, this incident is not connected to the drowning of a child and a woman at his home.

His attorney, Rusty Hardin told TMZ that his client is innocent. “We strongly deny the charges and the conduct he is alleged to have engaged in. He would never hurt a woman. He has no criminal history.”

Crawford, 38, was famously engaged to “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada from 2014 to 2017 when they broke up.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Carl Crawford Arrested For Allegedly Choking His Ex-Girlfriend At Gunpoint In Front Of A Child was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com