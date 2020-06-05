GOP Senators Defend Mattis’ Rebuke of President Trump

GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney are defending Jim Mattis’ recent criticism of President Trump. The former Defense Secretary and retired Marine General said he was “angry” and “appalled” at the militarized response to protests in Washington, DC. Romney called Mattis’ comments “stunning and powerful.” Romney said Mattis is an American patriot whose judgment he respects. Murkowski told reporters that she found Mattis’ statement to be “true, honest, necessary and overdue.”

(Source-NBC News.com)

