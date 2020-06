The NBA will be resuming its season at the end of next month. The league’s Board of Governors approved a proposal today to restart the season. The league decided to use a 22-team format set to begin play in Orlando on July 31st. The current 16 playoff teams and an additional six will play eight regular season games, with the possibility of a play-in tournament before the playoffs.

