Cowboys’ Prescott Donating $1M To Address Racism, Police Training

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is donating one-million dollars to help address racism and improve police training across the nation. On Instagram, he said he is “disgusted and unsettled” about the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody last week after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Prescott said he will take action and help address the causes through education and advocacy. In 2018, the quarterback joined the social justice reform movement through the NFL Players Coalition to ease community relations with law enforcement.

