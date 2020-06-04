Former Defense Secretary Slams Trump Over Protest Response

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis is venting frustration over President Trump’s response to nationwide protests. In a statement to The Atlantic, Mattis argued Trump is the first president he’s seen who doesn’t “even pretend to try” to unite Americans. His comments come after Trump threatened to use the military to put an end to the demonstrations. He said “We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.” Mattis also called the act to remove protesters near the White House on Monday an “abuse of executive authority.” The retired Marine general has kept mostly quiet since exiting the Trump Administration in 2018.

