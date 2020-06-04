Ferguson Elects 1st Black Mayor, 6 Years After Brown Death

Ferguson, Missouri has its first black mayor. Voters on Tuesday elected city council member Ella Jones, who also is the city’s first woman mayor. Jones’ election comes nearly six years after the death of 18-year-old Michael Brown and at a time when the country is seeing protests over the police killing of another black man, George Floyd in Minneapolis. Brown died in a violent confrontation with a white police officer and his death triggered demonstrations that turned violent and helped solidify the Black Lives Matter movement.

(Source–Yahoo! News)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: