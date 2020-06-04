MN Gov Responds To More Floyd Charges

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says it’s America’s last chance to fix systemic racism. Following the announcement of additional and elevated charges in the case of George Floyd, Walz said Minnesota needed to show Floyd’s family that there is a better side to their state. He also thanked protesters and activists for continuing to raise their voices to seek justice and balance public safety. Now, Walz is calling on lawmakers to put their money where their mouth is and present bills addressing police brutality and equal justice. He tells Minnesotans the state needs transformational change, including more teachers of color to close the achievement gap, bail reform, equal housing opportunity and addressing racial disparities in healthcare.

(Source-Yahoo News)

