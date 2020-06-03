Poll: Black Americans Much Less Likely To Trust Local Law Enforcement

Black Americans are showing very low levels of trust in their local police departments. A new Axios-Ipsos poll revealed just 36 percent trust their law enforcement agencies. That’s compared to over three quarters of the poll’s white respondents. The survey also found fewer than one in five black Americans trust the federal government to look out for the most important interests of their families. The poll was conducted amid growing civil unrest from the death of an unarmed black man in police custody last week.

