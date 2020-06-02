Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200K To NAACP

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are reaching out to those affected by racial injustice. The Hollywood couple donated 200-thousand dollars to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. In a post on social media, the actors opened up about the donation and how they’re teaching their children about what is currently happening in the world. The actors said it was the least they could do to honor all the lives of the black men and women who have been killed. They also said, “We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is.” The couple added they are teaching their kids about other people’s experiences and their own complicity so they “never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously and unconsciously.” Lively and Reynolds wrote, the NAACP’s work “is essential to the integrity of democracy.”

(Source-CNN)

