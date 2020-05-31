Overnight Shootings Leave 3 Dead In Indianapolis

According to RTV6 and IMPD, officers responded to multiple shooting scenes throughout the night with five people confirmed to be shot. 3 of those have been confirmed dead.

Just before midnight, officers responded to a call at Alabama and New York streets. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

After, officers were called to the area of Talbot and Vermont on reports of a person shot. When they arrived to the scene they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man later died at the scene.

Around 2:30 AM, another person was shot and killed near East Market Street and North Pennsylvania Street–not too far from the first shooting. The victim died at the hospital.

Shortly after, police reported two people had been shot in the area of 38th Street and Orchard Avenue on the city’s near north side. One person died due to injuries sustained from the shooting. The conditon of the second victim has not been revealed yet.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Source: RTV6

