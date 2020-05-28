Casino Owner Offering Free Flights To Vegas To Bring Tourists Back

Hotel and casino owner Derek Stevens is offering one-thousand free one-way tickets for tourists to come visit Las Vegas. The economic impact of the global coronavirus pandemic was devastating for many people in Nevada. To help bring tourists back, Stevens is offering free tickets from Allegiant, Frontier, Southwest, Spirit, and Sun Country Airlines. Travelers are responsible for booking their return flight, the cost of the hotel, and any other expenses for their vacation.

For those who make that trip out to Las Vegas from time to time….”Are you in?” Or are you going to wait a little while longer?

(Source–PRNewswire.Com)

