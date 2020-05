The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony is being delayed until next spring. Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of its board of governors, told ESPN Wednesday. The event was originally scheduled for August 29th at its Massachusetts museum. Headlined by the late Kobe Bryant, the legendary 2020 class also includes five-time champion Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Garnett and former WNBA superstar Tamika Catchings.

(Source-ESPN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: