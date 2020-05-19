NFL Would Lose Five-Billion Dollars In Revenue Without Fans, Per Forbes

If the NFL season is played without fans, it could mean a loss of big bucks across the league. Forbes estimates the league would lose more than five-point-five billion dollars in revenue without spectators, from everything from tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking and team stores. Using numbers from the 2018 season, the team that would lose the most money would be the Dallas Cowboys, who would lose more than 600-million dollars. Next would be the New England Patriots, then the New York Giants, the Houston Texans, and the New York Jets.

