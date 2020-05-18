Two shootings under investigation Sunday night in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating two shootings Sunday night in Indianapolis.

A person is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment in the 4000 block of Creek Way, on the city’s south side, IMPD Officer William Young said in an email.

Detectives are also investigating after a person was shot in the 500 block of North Denny Street, near East Michigan Street, Young said. The person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Both incidents were reported around 10 p.m. Their identities or any additional details on either incident have not been released.

The incident on North Denny Street is near where a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. It’s unknown if the two are connected at this time. RTV6 has emailed IMPD to see if they are connected.

