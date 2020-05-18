News and Headlines
Trump Responds To Obama Criticism, Calls Him ‘An Incompetent President’

President Trump is slamming former President Obama. Trump called Obama “an incompetent president,” one who was “grossly incompetent.” Trump was responding to criticism Obama leveled Saturday during a virtual commencement address. The 44th president said “this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing.” That only adds to comments made by Obama earlier this month when he called the government’s response “an absolute chaotic disaster.”

(Source-NBCNews.com)

 

