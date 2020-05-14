The State Fair of Texas announced auditions for the new voice of Big Tex and Erykah Badu may just be the perfect person.

If you’ve never been to the State Fair of Texas, Big Tex is not only the face but a cultural icon and ambassador for the event. The 55-foot cowboy has been a symbol since his introduction in 1952 known for greeting attendees with his welcoming “Howdy, folks!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The State Fair of Texas announced in April they were looking for the next voice of Big Tex and the Dallas legend herself, Erykah Badu auditioned for the part. The press release stated they were looking for voices that embody true Texan traits like “friendliness, generosity, loyalty, persistence, and commitment.”

Badu and Big Tex have a lot in common like being Dallas legends, their big hats, and sharing the same love and appreciate all things in the Lone Star State.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The new voice would help record professional voice-overs and do live readings for Big Tex. Although the voice will remain anonymous, you can hear Big Tex’s new voice on opening day, September 25.

Watch the groovy audition tape below and if you agree, there’s also a petition to make Badu the voice of Big Tex.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“Howdy, Folks!” Erykah Badu Auditions To Be New Voice Of Big Tex [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com