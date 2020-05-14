Broadway Shut Down Until September

Broadway theaters will be closed until September. Due to the ongoing health crisis, Broadway was originally closed until April 12th. Then, the date was pushed to June 7th. Now, the closure has been extended through at least September 6th. The president of Broadway League says officials need to ensure the health and well-being of the performers and audience before shows can return. The league is working closely with theatrical unions, government officials and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart their industry.

(Source-The Hollywood Reporter)

