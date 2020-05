It appears the coronavirus pandemic isn’t going to stop Tyler Perry from restarting production. Deadline reports the producer and actor set start dates for two shows restarting production in North America. Perry’s two BET series will begin production in July at his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. “Sistas” will begin filming July 8 and “The Oval” on July 28th. Both shows will film 22 episodes of their second seasons in two and a half weeks.

