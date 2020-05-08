In today’s front-page news President Donald Trump’s valet has tested positive for coronavirus. White House staff members will begin testing for the virus. Meanwhile one and every five Americans are currently out of work due to COVID-19.

Indianapolis police officer has shot and killed Sean Reed while on Facebook live. The killers George and Travis McMichael have been arrested for murder in the case of Ahmaud Arbery.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Donald Trump’s Valet Tested Positive For Coronavirus [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: