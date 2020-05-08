Brandy: “I’m Just Mad I’ve Been Gone So Long” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Brandy is back with new music and we couldn’t be more excited. B7 is the singer’s first album since her 2012 project Two Eleven. Recently, Brandy released her single “Baby Mama” that features Chicago rapper, Chance The Rapper. She also shared the art work for B7 on social media.

Brandy joined Karen Vaughn on Instagram Live to chat about motherhood, her new project, and how it feels to be back making music for her fans. “I’m just mad I’ve been gone so long, missing all this love that I’ve been getting.” Brandy told Karen, “But, I feel good about everything going forward.”

Check out the full interview:

