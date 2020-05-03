Open Lines May 3, 2020

Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle

Free college tuition is still available to Indiana teens through 21st Century Scholars! Indy Achieves gives us all the details. Also, we take listener calls on social distancing, the state reopening and more hot topics.

Indy Achieves (starts at 4:00 mark) – For more information and to apply for free college tuition through 21st Century Scholars, visit indyachieves.org/21cs or text College to 40458 (for an application in Spanish, text Universidad to 40458). If you have any questions, email Esther Woodson at ewoodson@employindy.org

Community Spotlight: Be Well Indiana (starts at 29:00 mark) – BeWellIndiana.com is a new online resource connecting you to free mental health resources throughout the state.

Open Lines (starts at 33:40 mark) – Listener calls and comments on social distancing, the state reopening and more

Also On 106.7 WTLC: