IndyGo to resume fare collection after installing plastic shields

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo on Thursday announced that fare collection will resume on Monday after the company installed plastic shields to allow for safer interaction between drivers and riders and to maintain social distancing.

IndyGo announced that the shields have been installed on the entire fleet of fixed route buses and at the Carson Transit Center customer service desk.

The transit company introduced back door boarding and waived fare collection to follow social distancing guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new plastic barriers will allow IndyGo to resume regular front door boarding and fare collection as well as reopen the front half of the bus for passenger seating. Open Door will also begin collecting fares and maintaining social distancing.

