Four young people shot at south side Indianapolis park

INDIANAPOLIS — An early-morning shooting Wednesday at a south side Indianapolis park sent four young people to the hospital.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. near the entrance to Perry Park, on Stop 11 Road near South Meridian Street.

At the scene, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer said one of the victims is under 18-years-old and is in critical condition. Two others are in stable condition and one is in serious condition.

Investigators were trying to sort out exactly what sparked the gunfire in an area of the city not prone to violence.

