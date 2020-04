A beer maker wants to provide cold suds across the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Coors Light announced on Twitter a new campaign called America hashtag Could Use A Beer. Just go to the beverage’s official Twitter account to tell them who you think deserves a beer, and they will provide a six-pack. Coors Light says the offer will run until a million dollars worth of beer has been claimed.

Who do you have in mind?

