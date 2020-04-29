Oscars, Golden Globes Modify Rules Because of Coronavirus

The major Hollywood awards programs, specifically the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes, are altering their eligibility criteria because of the ongoing pandemic. During a board of governors meeting Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to do away with a requirement that movies need a seven-day theatrical run in Los Angeles County to qualify for the Oscars. This is due to movie theaters being shut down because of the coronavirus. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has a similar rule, and will extend its cutoff date to titles that had releases planned to begin in LA starting March 15th. This allows for films to be released digitally on a variety of video on-demand platforms without being released into commercial theaters to be considered for both Golden Globes and Oscars.

(Source-Variety)

