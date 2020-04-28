Indy
HomeIndy

The State Launches New Website To Provide Free Mental Health Resources

Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

COIVD-19 continues to Impact not only the state of Indiana, but the world. With so much uncertainty in the world, it can have a major impact on people’s mental health. On Monday, Gov. Holcomb and Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration announced a new website to further help Hoosiers during the pandemic. BeWellIndiana.org is a one stop shop for mental health resources as well as resources on: insurance, food insecurity, unemployment, child care and more.

Holcomb stated that the website it designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

See Also: 

Postal worker shot and killed while working on the Indianapolis east side

Vote from Home: Details on absentee voting in Indianapolis

ISDH reports nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new deaths

The State Launches New Website To Provide Free Mental Health Resources  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
Close