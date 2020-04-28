The State Launches New Website To Provide Free Mental Health Resources

COIVD-19 continues to Impact not only the state of Indiana, but the world. With so much uncertainty in the world, it can have a major impact on people’s mental health. On Monday, Gov. Holcomb and Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration announced a new website to further help Hoosiers during the pandemic. BeWellIndiana.org is a one stop shop for mental health resources as well as resources on: insurance, food insecurity, unemployment, child care and more.

For Hoosiers experiencing an increase in anxiety, mood swings, loss of sleep, change in sleep, uncertainty and more, https://t.co/aIeqf0FQdd also provides a link to simple self-assessments, offered by Mental Health America, to help users — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) April 27, 2020

Holcomb stated that the website it designed to help with the increase in anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Most people are experiencing some amount of grief, stress, depression and worry due to #COVID19. For some, these feelings can become overwhelming. To support Hoosiers, @FSSAIndiana launched a new website today with free mental health resources. Visit 💻 https://t.co/H2XDYD5463 pic.twitter.com/lXidxJKdaK — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) April 27, 2020

