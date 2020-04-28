Diddy Launches Meditation Series

Diddy is doing more to help those impacted by the pandemic get better rest. The music mogul announced on his Instagram that he has partnered with Ariana Huffington’s Thrive Global to create a meditation series called “Sweet Dreams.” According to the post, the free meditation features voice recordings by Diddy saying that are sure to make you drift to sleep and is available on audible.com/sleep. In addition to Diddy, celebrities like Nick Jonas, Gabby Bernstein, Sara Auster and Jesse Israel lead meditations, bedtime stories, sound baths, soundscapes, ASMR sessions and more.

