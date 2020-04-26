Open Lines April 26, 2020

Hosted by Ebony Chappel and Cameron Ridle

Coronavirus has disproportionately impacted Black people in Indiana. The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus vice chair Rep. Earl Harris talks to us about their recommendations to the governor’s office. Also, Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge explains how absentee voting will work in June for the 2020 primary election.

Rep. Earl Harris (starts at 3:50 mark) – Read more about the IBLC’s recommendations to Governor Eric Holcomb

Community Spotlight: Martin Luther King Community Center (starts at 31:50 mark) – Free food/prescription delivery and counseling over the phone. For more information on their services, visit mlkcenterindy.org/covid

Marion County Clerk Myla Eldridge (starts at 37:40 mark) – Voters are being encouraged to submit an absentee voting application and ballot this election season. Click here for more details.

