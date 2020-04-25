White House Downplays Reports Trump May Scale Back Coronavirus Briefings

The White House is downplaying reports that President Trump is being advised to scale back his presence at coronavirus press briefings. New White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said today any such decision is entirely up to the President. She argued Trump is “at his best when he’s speaking directly to the American people.” According to Axios, top aides are pushing to limit the President’s time at the briefings because they aren’t helping his campaign for reelection.

(Source-NBCNews.com)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: