Kanye West Reaches Billionaire Status

From the category of, ‘How you like me now?’ Kanye West is now a billionaire, making him the second rapper to reach that status after Jay-Z. Forbes confirmed the news and reports that his “Yeezy” fashion and shoe brand alone made over one-billion dollars in 2019. Under Adidas, the brand has become a fashion staple worldwide. West has also carved out a legendary music career, racking up 21 Grammys. The artist and designer is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian, whose net worth was reported at 350-million dollars last year.

