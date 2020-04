In an effort to promote social distancing guidelines, Walmart is making all aisles inside their stores one-way. Officials say it will help shoppers maintain more space between themselves and other customers. Each aisle will be marked with either a green sign saying “Shop This Way” or a red sign with the words “Do Not Shop This Way.” Earlier this week, the Arkansas-based retailer began requiring employees to wear face masks on the job.

(Source-Fox59.com)

