Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Returns Business Loan

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is returning their 20-million-dollar small business loan. Ruth’s Hospitality Group gave back the money to the government on Thursday after coming under fire for accepting two ten-million-dollar loans. The Paycheck Protection Program is helping small struggling businesses that have seen their revenues plummet due to mandatory closures caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Since Ruth’s Chris Steak House has stepped up to return their loan other big companies like Kura Sushi and Sweetgreen are doing the same.

(Source-NBCNews.com)

