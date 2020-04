INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in downtown Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 10:15 p.m. to the 500 block North Delaware Street, near East Michigan Street, on the report of shots fired, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said in an email. When they arrived, they found a person who appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

