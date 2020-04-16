Funeral information for IMPD Officer Breann Leath [Watch]

WTLCFM.com will carry the funeral of 24-year-old Indianapolis Metro Police Officer Breann Leath starting at 11:00am. The funeral will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officer Leath was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call on the East side on April 9th.

WTLC’s Cameron Ridle will be on the scene with updates as they come. Tax-deductible donations can be made by visiting the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s website.

Below is the full procession route.

The motorcoach will make a complete loop around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It will exit the track from the Bus gate located on the south end of the track.

East on 4 th to Gate 2 exit.

to Gate 2 exit. East on 16 th to Meridian St.

to Meridian St. South on Meridian St. to Monument Circle.

¾ around the Circle to E/B E Market St.

Eastbound on Monument Circle East Market.

East on Market St. to Alabama St.

South on Alabama to Maryland St.

East on Maryland St. to Washington St.

East on Washington St. to Shortridge Rd.

West into the Access road to East District Headquarters.

Pause at East District Headquarters for the 1042 broadcast.

Continue around the perimeter of East district exiting onto N. Shadeland Ave.

North on Shadeland Ave. to I70 westbound.

I70 westbound to I65 North.

I65 North to the 29 th Exit 116.

Exit 116. East on 29 th to N. Illinois St.

to N. Illinois St. North on Illinois St. to W. 34 th

West on 34th to the entrance of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Source | The Indy Channel

