Indy
HomeIndy

Funeral information for IMPD Officer Breann Leath [Watch]

WTLCFM.com will carry the funeral of 24-year-old Indianapolis Metro Police Officer Breann Leath starting at 11:00am. The funeral will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officer Leath was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call on the East side on April 9th.

WTLC’s Cameron Ridle will be on the scene with updates as they come. Tax-deductible donations can be made by visiting the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s website.

Below is the full procession route.

  • The motorcoach will make a complete loop around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
  • It will exit the track from the Bus gate located on the south end of the track.
  • East on 4th to Gate 2 exit.
  • East on 16th to Meridian St.
  • South on Meridian St. to Monument Circle.
  • ¾ around the Circle to E/B E Market St.
  • Eastbound on Monument Circle East Market.
  • East on Market St. to Alabama St.
  • South on Alabama to Maryland St.
  • East on Maryland St. to Washington St.
  • East on Washington St. to Shortridge Rd.
  • West into the Access road to East District Headquarters.
  • Pause at East District Headquarters for the 1042 broadcast.
  • Continue around the perimeter of East district exiting onto N. Shadeland Ave.
  • North on Shadeland Ave. to I70 westbound.
  • I70 westbound to I65 North.
  • I65 North to the 29th Exit 116.
  • East on 29th to N. Illinois St.
  • North on Illinois St. to W. 34th
  • West on 34th to the entrance of Crown Hill Cemetery.

 

Source | The Indy Channel

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
Close