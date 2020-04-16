Funeral information for IMPD Officer Breann Leath [Watch]

WTLCFM.com will carry the funeral of 24-year-old Indianapolis Metro Police Officer Breann Leath starting at 11:00am. The funeral will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Officer Leath was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call on the East side on April 9th.
WTLC’s Cameron Ridle will be on the scene with updates as they come. Tax-deductible donations can be made by visiting the Central Indiana Police Foundation’s website.
Below is the full procession route.
- The motorcoach will make a complete loop around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
- It will exit the track from the Bus gate located on the south end of the track.
- East on 4th to Gate 2 exit.
- East on 16th to Meridian St.
- South on Meridian St. to Monument Circle.
- ¾ around the Circle to E/B E Market St.
- Eastbound on Monument Circle East Market.
- East on Market St. to Alabama St.
- South on Alabama to Maryland St.
- East on Maryland St. to Washington St.
- East on Washington St. to Shortridge Rd.
- West into the Access road to East District Headquarters.
- Pause at East District Headquarters for the 1042 broadcast.
- Continue around the perimeter of East district exiting onto N. Shadeland Ave.
- North on Shadeland Ave. to I70 westbound.
- I70 westbound to I65 North.
- I65 North to the 29th Exit 116.
- East on 29th to N. Illinois St.
- North on Illinois St. to W. 34th
- West on 34th to the entrance of Crown Hill Cemetery.
Source | The Indy Channel
