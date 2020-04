In a time of much-needed entertainment comes free video games. No strings attached. Sony is giving away two Play Station Four games starting Wednesday night. They include “Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection” and the game “Journey.” It’s a thank you for staying home. The company points out it might take a little longer to download the games but you have until May 5th. I’m sure the gamers in your house will be very appreciative.

(Source-Business Insider Nordic)

