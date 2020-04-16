Wait..What!!?…Georgia Democratic Lawmaker Endorses Trump

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones is defying his party and endorsing President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Jones declared that he is supporting Trump’s bid for re-election, making him the first state elected Democratic official in Georgia to back the Republican’s bid for a second term. The lawmaker told The Atlanta Journal that he views Trump as a transformative president whose policies have helped African American voters, military veterans and farmers. Jones has since drawn backlash from Democrats who accused him of betrayal and have even tried to disown him. Chairwoman of the State Party Senator Nikema Williams called Jones an “embarrassment” who does not reflect Georgia values.

(Source-BET)

