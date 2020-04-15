Unemployment Town Hall: Everything You Need To Know About Unemployment Due To COVID-19

On Tuesday April 14, 2020 Radio One Indianapolis held a special edition segment targeted at helping those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Tina Cosby–of AM 1310/92.7 FM– spoke with several professionals about resources and services for those unemployed. Check out the full show below:

Check out these resources:

Indiana Department of Workforce Development

Indiana Department of Workforce Development joined us live on Community Connection with all you need to know on Employment, Unemployment, and help during the Coronavirus/Covid-19.

Contact Options: https://www.in.gov/dwd/2328.htm

Walmart is Hiring:

https://careers.walmart.com/

The Community Compass App

About the App:

With their new app, The Community Compass, The Indy Hunger Network has created a new modern way to provided assistance. With the Community Compass App, you can find: free meal locations, free groceries, food related events, and information on food related programs (WIC and SNAP).

Can’t download an app? TEXT FOR HELP

If you don’t have a smart phone, you can use any mobile phone to text the word “hi” to 317-434-3758 to find assistance.

https://www.indyhunger.org/compass/