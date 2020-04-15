Unemployment Town Hall: Everything You Need To Know About Unemployment Due To COVID-19

On Tuesday April 14, 2020 Radio One Indianapolis held a special edition segment targeted at helping those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Tina Cosby–of AM 1310/92.7 FM– spoke with several professionals about resources and services for those unemployed. Check out the full show below:
Check out these resources:
Indiana Department of Workforce Development
Indiana Department of Workforce Development joined us live on Community Connection with all you need to know on Employment, Unemployment, and help during the Coronavirus/Covid-19.
Contact Options: https://www.in.gov/dwd/2328.htm
DWD and the Corona Virus:
Walmart is Hiring:
Extra $2 through June 5th
Many Overtime Oppertunities.
Phone Guest:
Carol Gilliam – Talent Acquisition Manager at Walmart E-Commerce
The Community Compass App
About the App:
With their new app, The Community Compass, The Indy Hunger Network has created a new modern way to provided assistance. With the Community Compass App, you can find: free meal locations, free groceries, food related events, and information on food related programs (WIC and SNAP).
Can’t download an app? TEXT FOR HELP
If you don’t have a smart phone, you can use any mobile phone to text the word “hi” to 317-434-3758 to find assistance.
Kroger is Hiring!
Apply for a job at Kroger:
Churches and the Corona Virus/Covid-19 on Community Connection.
Guests:
Pastor Denell Howard – Hovey Street Church Of Christ
Pastor Ivan Hicks- First Baptist Church North Indianapolis
Pastor Jeffrey Johnson – Sr. Pastor of Eastern Star Church
https://www.secondhelpings.org/
Phone Guests:
Michael Huber – President and CEO of the Indy Chamber
Nora Spitznogle – Senior Director of Programs at Second Helpings
Amy Nelson – Executive Director for the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana
Phone Guests:
Barato Britt – Executive Director at the Edna Martin Christian Center
Brandon Cosby – Executive Director at the Flanner House
Patrice Duckett – Executive Director at the Fay Biccared Glick Neighborhood Center
Unemployment Town Hall: Everything You Need To Know About Unemployment Due To COVID-19 was originally published on praiseindy.com