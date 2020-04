The Weeknd is continuing to reign atop the Billboard 200. The Canadian singer’s “After Hours” album remained at the Number One spot for a third straight week. According to reports, “After Hours” brought in another 90-thousand units in its third week of release and has now tied Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” for the most weeks at Number One in 2020. Ricch’s effort has spent four non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.

(Source-Billboard)

