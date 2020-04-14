Tyler Perry Wants Blacks To Take Coronavirus Seriously

Tyler Perry says African Americans need to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. In an interview with CBS, Perry said that a third of the people dying from COVID-19 are black. He said it doesn’t cost any money to practice social distancing. He said he’s heard people in the community say blacks don’t travel abroad, so they’re safe. He wants them to know that’s not the case. Last week, Perry paid the grocery tabs for thousands of seniors at 73 different stores in Atlanta and New Orleans. He said he hopes that act will inspire others to help.

