Watch Our Good Friday Worship Service Here!

Join us for our annual Good Friday Virtual Worship Service led by Pastor Wiggins of New Horizons Church. He will be joined by Pastor Jeffery A. Johnson (Eastern Star Church), , Pastor James Anthony Jackson (New Beginnings Fellowship Church), Pastor Kim Outlaw (Living Water Fellowship Church) Pastor Michael S. Johnson (Mount Pleasant Baptist Church), Pastor Michael Bryant (Westside Church), Pastor Tony McGee (Zion Hope Church), and Pastor David L Page (New Baptist Church). The service starts on-air and online at 7PM EST!

