Bernie Sanders ended his presidential run Wednesday after a strong start earlier this year.

While Sanders missed first place in Iowa, he picked up wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. This, while raking in millions of dollars in small-dollar donations plus packed rallies full of supporters.

Still, Sanders struggled to broaden his support with Black, white-working class and women voters. His campaign officially stalled in South Carolina, with Joe Biden walking away with the win for the Palmetto State.

Biden is now the lone candidate left in the Democratic race for president.

Remember you can always take WTLC with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

This story is developing.

Source: NBC

See Also:

Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris Supports Biden

Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race was originally published on 92q.com

tkminspired

Also On 106.7 WTLC: