CDC warns about myths and fake cures circulating for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that many of us are spending more time at home on the computer surfing the internet, you can’t get far before seeing something about the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now warning about fake claims or cures that can protect you against COVID-19.

Eric Smart, a pharmaceutical expert, is helping sort through the noise and spot which products are safe and legal and which are scams.

“There’s some good information out there and as usual there’s a lot of questionable information,” Smart said. “Dietary supplements are generally over-touted, so you’re going to hear tons and tons of claims being made around taking the supplements for this vitamin — it’s really not doing anything.”

Beyond a normal regimen of dietary supplements like Vitamin C or Zinc, Smart said there’s not much indication anything else is going to help protect you against COVID-19. Smart said he’s seen people mixing active ingredients found in medications and that can be very dangerous.

“The reality is those are prescription meds and you can actually find those ingredients over-the-counter or different products and they’re utilizing those thinking that’s what their getting and it’s not the case,” Smart said.

