Browns Hall Of Famer Who Helped Integrate Washington Dead Age 84

Sports fans are mourning the passing of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cleveland Browns halfback Bobby Mitchell, who passed away at age 84 on Sunday. Mitchell played college ball at Illinois before joining the Browns in a backfield tandem with Jim Brown from 1958 to 1961, rushing for over two-thousand yards and 38 touchdowns. Under pressure to add its first African-American player in 1962, Washington traded for Mitchell in exchange for the draft rights to Heisman winner Ernie Davis. After retiring in 1969, Mitchell joined the Washington front office, rising to the position of Assistant General Manager and helping the team win Super Bowls 17, 22, and 26.

(Source-ESPN)

