Virtual Easter Service to Star Kanye West and Mariah Carey

Joel Osteen is showcasing a few stars for his upcoming virtual Easter service. The mega-church pastor tagged hip-hop artist Kanye West, songstress Mariah Carey and actor Tyler Perry as special guests for his members of the Lakewood Church in Houston. Carey will be part of a tribute for workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and Perry is expected to speak during the service. Kanye and his Sunday Service choir will be performing from Los Angeles during the mass.

(Source–Bossip)

